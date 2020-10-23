Pennsylvania had its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases on Friday when the state Department of Health announced 2,219 statewide cases and 62 more cases in the Susquehanna Valley.
The previous high in Pennsylvania was 1,989 on April 9. On Thursday, the state announced more than 2,000 cases, but part of the data was from previous data as DOH officials reconciled a faulty data file. The state also announced another 33 deaths — including four in the Valley — on Thursday.
Pennsylvania has had at least 1,000 new cases for 18 consecutive days, matching the record set in early April.
Hospitalizations also continued to rise Friday with another 26 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, increasing the total to 1,068, with 122 patients being treated on ventilators. In the Valley, there are still 29 patients hospitalized — 20 at Geisinger in Danville, five at Evangelical Community Hospital and four at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville is treated nine patients on ventilators.
The new cases, pushing the statewide total to 190,579 since March. DOH reports 2,200,868 negative tests have been conducted and 78 percent of residents who have tested positive have already recovered. State health officials announced another 33 deaths, which increases the state total to 8,625.
There are another 62 Valley COVID-19 cases in the latest data release, including 33 in Northumberland County, 13 in Union, 10 in Montour and six in Snyder. Six of Montour County's cases are residents of long-term care facilities, while two are resident cases in Union County.
While the state's county-by-county data showed four new deaths in the region — two in Union County and one each in Northumberland and Snyder — a separate database that looks at long-term care facilities by county attributes seven new local deaths to COVID-19.
Since March, there have been 2,848 cases in Valley counties: 1,320 in Northumberland, 672 in Union, 465 in Snyder and 291 in Montour. Of that total, 760 are linked to long-term care facilities. Of the Valley's 143 deaths, 116 are tied to long-term care facilities. There have been 107 deaths in Northumberland county (97 tied to nursing homes), 17 in Snyder County (12 tied to nursing homes), 10 in Union County (2 tied to nursing homes) and nine in Montour County (5 tied to nursing homes).
According to statewide data, there are now 1,068 Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus. There are 178 more residents hospitalized today than on Saturday. There are also 22 residents on ventilators, up 12.
There are 72 active cases at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County. The National Guard completed its mission at the site in Mahoning Township last week.
Since March, there have been 760 cases at Valley nursing homes. In Northumberland County, there have been 396 resident and 129 staff cases, 82 resident and 16 staff cases in Snyder County, 79 resident and 19 staff cases in Montour, and 30 resident and nine staff cases in Union County.