State Health officials registered 2,425 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the smallest one-day increase since late August.
The Department of Health's new case count was the lowest since Aug. 30 and marked the fifth consecutive day the total was lower than the previous day.
Health officials also recorded four COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the monthly death toll to 1,576 seventh-most in any month since the pandemic began.
Locally, there were 50 new cases, including 21 in Northumberland County, 16 in Union, a dozen in Snyder and one in Montour. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to COVID, state health officials said Monday.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania were still reporting high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
Nationwide, 79.6 percent of counties have high transmission rates, down 5.5 percent. The CDC reports that 1.3 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
Health officials report more than 13.5 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. More than 89,000 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 2,786 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up three from Sunday. There is also one more patient hospitalized in Valley hospitals than on Sunday.
Of those hospitalized, 683 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up eight for the second day in a row, and 367 were being treated on ventilators, down eight.
According to data provided by the state, there were 98 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Monday. There were 22 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 8 on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating three.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 61 COVID-19 positive patients, the same number as reported over the last two days. There were 29 patients at Evangelical, up one, and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 23 of 29 patients hospitalized are not fully vaccinated, while six of seven in the ICU and all three on ventilators were not fully vaccinated, hospital officials reported Monday.
Prisons, state facilities
Active COVID cases remained steady at local prisons and state-run facilities.
There are still four active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township as of Monday. There were 107 staff cases statewide, including 18 at SCI Cambria. There were 66 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township.
There are a dozen active cases at federal prisons in Union County. There were eight inmate cases at the low-security unit at Allenwood, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and the medium-security unit, there were two cases, one staffer and one inmate each. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting eight active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Monday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.