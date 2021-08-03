Pennsylvania Health officials registered the largest increase in COVID-19 cases since late May on Tuesday while hospitalizations also increased by more than 10 percent in the latest data release from the Department of Health.
DOH officials registered 1,442 new cases on Tuesday, the highest total since 1,658 were added on May 22. Additionally, hospitalizations increased by 56 since Monday and by 91 since the weekend.
The state also counted 11 deaths linked to the coronavirus, the first time since July 20 there have been at least 10 deaths in one day. There were no deaths in the four Valley counties linked to the virus.
In the Valley, there were 18 new COVID cases, including 10 in Montour County. It is the largest increase in Montour County since April 10. Before Tuesday, state officials had registered 17 new cases in Montour County since May 22.
There were also five new cases in Northumberland County and three in Snyder.
Philadelphia County had 219 new cases in the latest release, while Allegheny County had 151. There were seven counties that did not register any new cases on Tuesday, including Union County.
DOH officials report 11.66 million doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania and 5.7 million people are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
There were 563 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, an increase of 56 from Monday. Of those hospitalized, 110 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up six. There were 54 patients on ventilators, equal to Monday.
In the Valley, seven patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities — down two from Monday. Three patients are in ICUs.
There were six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, including two in ICU and one on a ventilator, all level from Monday. One patient was being treated in an ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin. There are no COVID patients being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Prisons
There is one new active inmate case at SCI-Coal Township, the first at the prison in more than a month. There are now three active cases at Valley prisons: The inmate case at SCI-Coal and one staff case at both USP-Allenwood and USP-Lewisburg.
There are also no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or juvenile detention centers in Montour County.
There are 47 active inmate cases at state prisons, including the one at SCI-Coal. Of that total, 21 are at SCI-Phoenixville. There are 32 staff cases at state prisons.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,218 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. In Monday's report, there were no new cases registered.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-seven residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 268 resident and 57 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.