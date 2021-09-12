State Health officials registered 4,125 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the fifth consecutive day with at least 4,000 new cases.
The statewide total including 57 new cases in the Valley, with all four counties seeing at least eight new cases. There were no deaths registered with links to the coronavirus statewide or in the Valley.
There were 30 or more deaths only once in all of September 2020. As of Saturday, 331 Pennsylvania deaths have been linked to COVID in September. Last September, 469 deaths were linked to the virus in the entire month.
In the Valley, Snyder County had 21 new cases, with Northumberland and Union counties each reporting a dozen new cases. Montour County had eight new cases reported.
Snyder and Union counties have registered at least 10 new cases for five days in a row, while Northumberland County has had at least 10 cases each day since Aug. 17.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, 2,183 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up down 13 from Saturday. Of those hospitalized, 535, were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 18 from Saturday.
There were 280 patients on ventilators, an increase of one from Sunday.
Among 71 patients in Valley medical facilities — level with Saturday's report — there were 16 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 11 patients on ventilators; Evangelical had three patients on ventilators. Both numbers were the same as reported on Saturday.
There were 42 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, 21 at Evangelical and eight patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin. All were level with Saturday's report.
Colleges
There were 11 active cases, including 10 students, at Bucknell University according to the school’s dashboard on Sunday. There were 11 students in isolation Saturday, the same number as reported Friday. Bucknell updates its data on Wednesdays and Fridays.
According to university data, 93.9 percent of the campus community is fully vaccinated.
At Susquehanna University, there was one active case among staff. There were no active student cases the university reported. Susquehanna updates its data on Fridays.
Prisons, state facilities
The state Department of Corrections reported five active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Sunday, the same number as reported since Friay. The total matched the number of infected staff members at SCI Rockview and SCI Somerset — tied for the most at any of the state’s 24 prisons. There are 52 inmate cases statewide, including 17 at SCI Chester, but none at SCI Coal Township.
There is one inmate and one staff COVID-19 infection at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There are no cases at Allenwood’s low-security or medium security sites. The staff case remains from Friday while the inmate case was added on Saturday. A staff case at USP Lewisburg is also still active
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Sunday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update. The BOP reports 96 of 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
There were new COVID-19 cases among persons receiving services and staff members at the Selinsgrove Center on Sunday. The cases are both listed as less than five. The state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there are no cases among residents and staffers in the boys unit. There are staff and resident cases in the girls unit, both reported as less than five cases.
No active cases were reported at the Danville State Hospital.