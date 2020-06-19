State Department of Health officials say one person with ties to a Northumberland County long-term care facility has died as a result of COVID-19, according to its latest data released Friday.
Health officials confirmed another two cases in nursing or personal care homes in the county, the only two additional cases in Northumberland County today. There is also one new case in Union County.
According to the state's latest data, there are 18 total cases among residents and four employees of nursing or personal care homes in Northumberland County. There is also one case among workers at two separate facilities in Union County.
At least 17 of the 22 cases in Northumberland County are at ManorCare Health Services-Sunbury, according to the parent company's most recent set of facility data updated Thursday evening.
The state has not disclosed which facility housed the person who died, nor whether the individual was a resident or an employee.
A separate statewide database, last updated on June 10, does not indicate which county facilities have had positive cases. ManorCare-Sunbury, operated by HCR ManorCare based out of Ohio, shows on its latest system-wide data that it has tested 53 patients. Of the 53 tests, 13 have come back positive along with four employees. The facility, located at 901 Court St., is listed among HCR ManorCare's "tier 3" facilities, a designation that comes with more strict protocols.
Calls to the HCR ManorCare headquarters were not returned on Thursday.
State health officials announced another 526 cases on Friday, pushing the statewide total to 80,762. There were also 38 COVID-19 related deaths, giving Pennsylvania 6,399 deaths since tracking began in March.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 16,895 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,012 cases among employees, for a total of 19,907 at 651 distinct facilities in 47 counties. Of the state's 6,399 deaths, 4,345 have been residents of nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,092 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
Since the state began tracking data in March, there have been 467 cases in the Valley: 254 in Northumberland County, 84 in Union, 68 in Montour and 61 in Snyder.
The DOH estimates 77 percent of the state's positives have recovered already.
Statewide, 725 patients remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 162 on ventilators. Four of the patients on ventilators are in Montour County.