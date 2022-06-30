Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania has registered more than 3 million total cases with another 18,000 cases recorded this week, according to data updated by the state Department of Health on Thursday afternoon.
State Health officials registered 18,900 new cases this week. The state released its data on Thursday, a day later than it normally does.
Since the pandemic began 26 months ago, there have been 3,006,257 million cases in Pennsylvania and 45,766 deaths tied to the coronavirus.
Over the past week, according to the newest report released Thursday, the new case total surpassed 2,000 six times, including four days with at least 2,500 new cases. The largest one-day increase over the past week was 2,824 on Wednesday.
Locally, there have been 274 new cases over the last week, 24 more than the previous week's total. The new total includes 132 in Northumberland County, 52 in Union County and 45 in both Montour and Snyder counties.
There were 109 new deaths linked to COVID-19 statewide, the sixth week in a row the total was more than 100. The one local death linked to COVID in the Valley was a Northumberland County resident.
The state's Early Warning Dashboard shows 441 more cases statewide this week than last week and the state's positive test rate now sits at 12 percent. In Snyder County, 7.5 percent of tests were positive over the past week, with Union County at 9.4 percent. In Northumberland County, 11.7 percent of tests were positive with 14.6 percent positive in Montour County.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases nationally was up 21 percent and deaths were up 41 percent over the past week. Hospitalizations were up 3 in the last week. In Pennsylvania, over the past week, cases are up 7 percent, deaths are down 16 percent and hospitalizations are down 2 percent.
Montour County is seeing medium community levels of COVID-19 for the first time in two months and none of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are registering high levels according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data.
Just three weeks ago all four Valley counties were registering high levels. As of Friday morning, 13 Pennsylvania counties have medium levels and the other 54 have high levels. The data is updated each Friday.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Thursday that 79 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 69.4 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 1,046 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 21 from last week's report. It was the first time in a month the number of hospitalizations increased week to week.
Statewide, 93 patients are being treated in the ICU and 39 are on a ventilator.
At Evangelical Community Hospital, 7 patients are being treated for COVID-19 symptoms, including two in the ICU. Four of Evangelical's COVID patients were not vaccinated.
Geisinger has 25 COVID patients at its Danville campus, including five in the ICU. Geisinger-Shamokin is treated three COVID patients.
State facilities, prisons
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg have backed off the most strict COVID-19 mitigation measures in the most recent data released by the Bureau of Prisons.
After six weeks at Level 3, Allenwood's prisons are down to Level 1 operations, while USP-Lewisburg remains at Level 2. As of Wednesday, there were 12 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 34 were at Level 2 and 51 were at Level 3. Last week, 90 of 98 prisons were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There are no active COVID cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). There is also at least one resident case and 13 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, level with last week’s report. There were no active cases at the male unit at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS. In the girls unit, there was at least one case among youth and six cases among staff. The DHS does not provide exact case numbers if there are fewer than five.
There is one new active COVID case among staffers at SCI-Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were no inmate cases. Statewide, there were 41 inmate cases and another 49 staff cases. Statewide, six prisons had inmate cases, and 18 had staff cases.