The state Department of Health registered at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the 14th consecutive day on Monday as the number of cases and hospitalizations continued to rise across Pennsylvania.
On Monday, DOH officials reported 1,466 new COVID-19 infections. The most recent report included one new COVID-19-related death, not a resident of the Valley. There have been no COVID deaths in the Valley over the past 12 days.
There were 11 new infections among Valley residents, including four in Montour and Northumberland counties and three in Union County. It is the seventh day in a row with at least 10 cases locally. There were no new cases in Snyder County for the second day in a row.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases increased again to 1,984. On March 31, the state was averaging 585 cases in the previous seven days.
All four Valley counties continued to have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
Pennsylvania infections increased 27 percent, deaths were down 41 percent and hospitalizations were up 21 percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up by 24 percent, while deaths were down 12 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations were up 9 percent in the last week.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all have high levels. Nationally, there were 56 counties with high levels of COVID, 258 with medium and 2,910 with low. Across the U.S., more than 90 percent of counties have low COVID-19 levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Monday that 77.9 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.4 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 682 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 31. It was the sixth time in the last week the number has increased statewide.
There were 82 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up two, and 33 were breathing using ventilators, down two.
There were 16 patients hospitalized locally. There were 13 patients at Geisinger in Danville, two at Geisinger-Shamokin and one at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Three COVID patients at Geisinger’s main campus were being treated in the ICU, and two were on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
There were 28 active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) at Allenwood on Monday, the same number reported since Saturday, all of them new since mid-week, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There were no staff cases at the facility and no active cases at two other Allenwood federal prison facilities or at USP Lewisburg.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 3 operational levels of COVID mitigation. As of Monday, there were 39 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 27 were at Level 2 and 32 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There were no active COVID-19 cases at any state facility in the Valley overseen by the Department of Human Services (DHS). For several weeks, there had been at least one case among staffers at Selinsgrove State Center. There were no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 22 inmate cases — including 14 at SCI-Cambrian — and another 27 staff cases. Statewide, four prisons have inmate cases, and 14 have staff cases.