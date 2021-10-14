Pennsylvania had more than 100 COVID-related deaths for the third day in a row on Thursday, the first time that has happened since the first week in February.
The state Department of Health announced 5,253 new cases across Pennsylvania in its latest release, the second day in a row with at least 5,000 cases and fourth in a row the statewide total has increased. Of that total, there were 112 cases in the Valley, the eighth time in the first two weeks of October with at least 100 local cases.
Northumberland County posted 60 new cases, followed by 30 in Union County, 14 in Montour and eight in Snyder.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania are reporting high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
All 67 counties also reported at least one new case on Thursday with 16 reporting at least 100 new cases. Allegheny (473) and Philadelphia (451) both recorded more than 400 cases.
According to state data, more than 13.1 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania and 69.7 percent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated, including 88,147 in the Valley.
State Health officials reported two deaths of Snyder County residents in the latest report, the 97th and 98th in that county. The DOH also announced 108 deaths statewide on Thursday. There have been 937 deaths in the first two weeks of the month statewide. There were 670 in all of October 2020 and 1,112 in September 2021.
Of the Valley’s cases since March 2020, 2,325 of them have been tied to long-term care facilities. In Thursday's update, there were 11 new cases locally, including three resident cases in both Northumberland and Union counties, and five total staff cases (three in Montour and one each in Snyder and Union).
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 2,978 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 53.
Of those hospitalized, 664 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 14, and 388 were being treated on ventilators, up 26.
According to data provided by the state, there were 120 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Thursday, up one. There were 20 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, six at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators. Evangelical was treating one patient on a ventilator.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 72 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 36 patients at Evangelical — up one — and 12 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 27 of 36 hospitalized patients were unvaccinated along with five of six being treated in the ICU.
Prisons, state facilities
There is one new COVID case among staffers at SCI-Coal Township on Thursday, while the number of cases at federal prisons in Union County dropped by three.
There were seven active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township as of Thursday morning. There were 98 staff cases statewide. There were 38 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township.
There are seven active cases at federal prisons in Union County, including three inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood and one staff case at the medium-security prison. At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, there are two new cases, one staffer and one inmate. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting 13 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Thursday, down five from Wednesday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital for the fourth consecutive day.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls on Wednsday. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.