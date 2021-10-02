State Health officials recorded 3,392 new COVID cases and 55 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Saturday.
The 55 deaths marked the fourth time in five days with at least 50 deaths across Pennsylvania.
Over the past five days, DOH officials registered 341 deaths statewide. There were no deaths linked to COVID recorded in the Valley on Saturday.
In the region, there were 57 new cases, the 12th day in a row with at least 50 new cases in the Valley. There were 24 new cases in Northumberland County, 16 in Union County, 13 in Snyder and four in Montour.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
State health officials reported more than 12.8 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania. The latest data show 68.8 percent of Pennsylvanians over 18 are fully vaccinated. In the Valley, 87,221 residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 2,761 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 55 from Friday.
Of those hospitalized, 672 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — down 20 — and 393 were being treated on ventilators, up nine from Friday.
Among 109 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 — down three from Friday — there were 24 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 14 patients on ventilators.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 70 COVID-19 positive patients, up two. There were 30 patients at Evangelical and nine at Geisinger-Shamokin.
According to Evangelical hospital, 23 of the 30 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated, including all five being treated in the ICU. Across all of its hospitals on Thursday, Geisinger reported 90 percent of the 173 patients hospitalized are not fully vaccinated and 91 percent of patients being treated in the ICU are not fully vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There are three new inmate cases in federal prisons in Union County, pushing the total to nine active cases. There are five inmate cases at the low-security unit at Allenwood — including the three new ones — along with one staff case at the medium-security unit and three more staff cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, up one. There were no active cases at USP Lewisburg.
There are still 19 active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, according to the Department of Human Services. The state’s report still included less than five cases among residents and 19 staff cases.