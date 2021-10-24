The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania and in the Valley dropped on Sunday while the Department of Health registered 3,414 new cases.
Since the start of October, there have been 108,356 cases statewide. With a week to go in the month, it is the sixth-most in any month since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Health officials also recorded eight COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the monthly death toll to 1,572 seventh-most in any month since the pandemic began. One of the deaths was recorded in Snyder County, the third consecutive day with a death in that county.
Locally, there were 67 new cases, including 40 in Northumberland County, 18 in Union, seven in Montour and two in Snyder.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania were still reporting high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Nationwide, 79.9 percent of counties have high transmission rates, down 5.5 percent.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 2,783 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 42 from Saturday and the seventh time in eight days it has dropped.
Of those hospitalized, 675 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up eight from Saturday, and 375 were being treated on ventilators, down three.
According to data provided by the state, there were 97 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Sunday, the first down five and the first in four days fewer than 100 patients have been hospitalized.. There were 22 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, six at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 8 on ventilators, down seven, and Evangelical was treating three, up two.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 61 COVID-19 positive patients, the same number as reported over the last two days. There were 28 patients at Evangelical, down five, and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Prisons, state facilities
There were four active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township as of Sunday, the same number as reported over the previous two days. There were 107 staff cases statewide, including 18 at SCI Cambria. There were 66 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township and 30 at SCI Smithfield.
There are a dozen active cases at federal prisons in Union County. There were eight inmate cases at the low-security unit at Allenwood, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and the medium-security unit, there were two cases, one staffer and one inmate each. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting eight active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Sunday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital for the 12th consecutive day.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.