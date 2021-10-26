The State Department of Health added 3,742 COVID-19 cases to Pennsylvania's total on Tuesday, including another 75 cases in the Valley.
It was the 11th consecutive day state Health officials registered fewer than 5,000 new cases, the longest stretch in more than a month.
Health officials also recorded 79 COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the monthly death toll to 1,655 sixth-most in any month since the pandemic began. There were a pair of deaths in the Valley linked to COVID, one each in Northumberland and Union counties. It was the 400th death in Northumberland County since March 2020.
Locally, there were 75 new cases, including 27 in both Northumberland and Union counties, 15 in Snyder and six in Montour. It marked the seventh consecutive day with at least 50 cases across the four counties.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania are still reporting high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
Nationwide, 78.9 percent of counties have high transmission rates, down 5.8 percent. The CDC reports that 1.7 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
Sixty-six of 67 counties reported new cases on Tuesday with Sullivan County remaining steady. A dozen states reported at least 100 new cases in the latest report.
Health officials report more than 13.6 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, the state surpassed 500,000 booster shots administered. More than 89,000 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 2,798 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up a dozen from Monday. There are also five more patients hospitalized in local facilities.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 681 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down two, and 377 were being treated on ventilators, up 10.
According to data provided by the state, there were 103 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were 22 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating six on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating three.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 64 COVID-19 positive patients, up three. There were 29 patients at Evangelical, up two, and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 25 of 31 patients hospitalized are not fully vaccinated, while seven of eight in the ICU and all three on ventilators were not fully vaccinated, hospital officials reported Monday.
Prisons, state facilities
Active COVID cases remained steady at local prisons and state-run facilities for the second day in a row on Tuesday.
There are still four active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township. There were 101 staff cases statewide — down six — including 18 at SCI Cambria. There were 66 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township.
There are a dozen active cases at federal prisons in Union County. There were still eight inmate cases at the low-security unit at Allenwood, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and the medium-security unit, there were two cases, one staffer and one inmate each. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting eight active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Monday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.