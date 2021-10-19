After COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped over the weekend, they jumped back up to more than 3,000 on Tuesday and the state Department of Health registered 3,899 new cases.
In a delayed report released around 3:30 p.m., DOH officials recorded more than 3,000 new cases for the seventh time in eight days.
Statewide, 64 more residents have died from COVID complications.
One Snyder County resident died in the latest data, the 100th person in that county since the start of the pandemic and the 663rd in the Valley. Five Snyder County residents have died in the past week.
Locally, there were 33 new cases in the four Valley counties, ending a string of 34 consecutive days with at least 50 cases. There were 17 new cases in Northumberland County, six in Union, and five in Snyder and Montour counties.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania are still reporting high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Nationwide, 84.7 percent of counties have high transmission rates.
A dozen counties reported at least 100 new cases on Tuesday, with 66 of 67 counties reporting new cases.
Hospitalizations
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 3,025 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 106. It was the first time in a week more than 3,000 patients were hospitalized statewide.
Of those hospitalized, 694 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 29, and 393 were being treated on ventilators, down 16.
According to data provided by the state, there were 95 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Tuesday, an increase of seven. There were 21 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators. Evangelical was treating two.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 57 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 30 patients at Evangelical and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 20 of 30 patients hospitalized were not vaccinated, while four of eight in the ICU were not vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There are no new active cases at state and federal prisons in the Valley, or state-operated facilities and the number of cases at Selinsgrove Center dropped according to the latest reports.
There were eight active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township as of Tuesday. There were 98 staff cases statewide. There were 78 active inmate cases statewide, but none at Coal Township.
There were six active cases at federal prisons in Union County, including two inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and the medium-security unit, there were two cases, one staffer and one inmate. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting eight active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Tuesday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital for the sixth consecutive day.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.