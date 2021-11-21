Pennsylvania's Department of Health recorded 5,417 new COVID cases on Sunday, the third day in a row the number of new cases has dropped, but the fifth consecutive day with at least 5,000 new cases.
State Health officials also recorded 13 deaths, including one each in Snyder and Northumberland counties. There have been 10 deaths in Northumberland County over the past eight days,
At least one Valley resident’s death has been attributed to COVID-19 in each of the last nine days.
The statewide case total includes 96 new cases in the Valley, including 61 in Northumberland County, 16 in Union, 11 in Montour and eight in Snyder. Montour County has had at least 10 new cases in four of the past five days, and there have been at least 50 new cases in Northumberland County over the past eight days.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continue to see substantial community transmission of the disease, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Nationwide, 74.74 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.45 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission, down a quarter of a percent since Friday.
In Pennsylvania, 73.3 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
There have been more than 14.9 million doses administered statewide — including 102,309 in Northumberland County. More than 1.3 million booster shots have been administered.
Since March 2020, there have been 2,710 COVID cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 3,097 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 infections, up two from Saturday's report. Hospitalizations increased by more than 450 this week. It is the highest number of hospitalizations statewide since 3,000 were hospitalized since the cases started to fall last spring.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 734 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down four, and 395 were being treated on ventilators, up one.
According to data provided by the state, there were 153 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Sunday, ending a string of three days in a row with increases. There were 30 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital, and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 17 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating five.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 90 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 38 at Evangelical, and 25 at Geisinger Shamokin. All local totals were level on Sunday.
Prisons, state facilities
There are still 35 active COVID cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Sunday.. There were 159 staff cases statewide and 187 active inmate cases statewide. Of the 35 cases at SCI-Coal Township, 23 were inmate cases, all active within the past five days. To date, 53 percent of prison staff members statewide are unvaccinated.
According to the state Department of Human Services (DHS), there were no cases among persons receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there was one active inmate case and no staff cases, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there was one staff case and no inmate cases. There were no cases at the Allenwood medium-security prison or in the USP there.
There were less than five staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were six youth cases at the girls facility and no youth cases in the boys facility. Both facilities reported less than five staff cases.