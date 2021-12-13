The state Health Department registered 5,395 new COVID cases Monday, the smallest one-day increase in a week and a continuation of smaller increases coming out of the weekend.
Monday’s report is the lowest total since Monday, Dec. 6, when there were 3,967. In December, the state has averaged 4,681 new cases on the two Mondays reported and 8,114 new cases on all other days. The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases now stands at 8,574.
There were also 41 new hospitaliztions reported statewide.
Of the cases reported Monday, 86 were recorded in the four Valley counties.
Statewide, there were two COVID-related deaths in the latest report, including one Northumberland County resident. It was the fifth straight day with at least one death in the Valley.
There were 46 new infections reported in Northumberland County, 18 in Union, 14 in Snyder and eight in Montour County.
To date, 756 Valley residents have died of COVID-19 and there have been 33,145 infections in the Valley.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Monday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 79.95 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission and 1.58 percent are showing low levels.
There have been 16.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 1.9 million booster shots.
HospitalizationsThe DOH reported 4,542 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 938 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down four, and 540 — up seven — were on ventilators.
There were 125 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 25 at Geisinger in Shamokin and 53 at Evangelical Community Hospital, up from previous reports.
There were 39 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital, down two, and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 20 on ventilators, while Evangelical has six, down two.
Prisons, state facilitiesCOVID-19 infections at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township remained the same on Monday for the third day in a row.
There were 36 inmate cases and 13 staff cases — both level with reports since Saturday — according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 296 inmate cases and 249 staff cases — both the same numbers as reported Saturday.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were no active cases after the federal Bureau of Prisons cleared both inmate cases in the federal data over the past two weeks. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood, along with 12 inmate cases, the same number as reported since Friday. At the nearby low-security unit, there were two staff and two inmate cases, along with one inmate case at the medium-security unit.
There were six staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). The Selinsgrove State Center was also reporting five active staff cases. There were no changes in the most recent data at either facility.