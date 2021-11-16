The state Department of Health recorded 5,778 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — including 658 in Allegheny County — and 72 more deaths.
Locally, there were 117 new cases registered on Tuesday, including 71 in Northumberland County, 28 in Snyder, 11 in Union and seven in Montour.
The Valley has had at least 100 new cases in five of seven days.
Four Valley residents died in the latest update from state Health officials, including two Northumberland County residents and one each in Montour and Union counties. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 703 Valley residents have died from COVID, including 358 residents of long-term care facilities.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
Nationwide, 71.29 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.14 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission.
DOH data show that all 67 Pennsylvania counties registered new cases on Tuesday, including 23 with more than 100. Five counties had more than 200 cases.
In Pennsylvania, 73.2 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
There have been more than 14.6 million doses administered statewide — including 100,000 in Northumberland County. More than 1.1 million booster shots have been administered.
Since March 2020, there have been 2,704 COVID cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley. There were seven new cases in the latest update, one resident case in both Northumberland and Snyder counties, and five staff cases, including two in Montour and three in Northumberland counties.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 2,948 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 infections, up 154 from Monday and more than 200 over the past two days. It is the highest number of hospitalizations statewide since 2,900 were hospitalized on Oct. 22.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 631 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 17, and 349 were being treated on ventilators, up six.
According to data provided by the state, there were 115 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Tuesday. There were 25 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 67 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 37 patients at Evangelical — down four — and 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 29 of 37 patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated the hospital reported, including eight of 10 in the ICU.
Prisons, state facilities
There are three new active COVID-19 cases at SCI-Coal Township on Tuesday, while the number of cases at federal prisons in Union County remained steady in the latest reports.
Three inmates and one staff member have tested positive at the low-security federal prison in Allenwood. There were no active inmate cases at the medium-security location or at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There is one active inmate case at USP-Lewisburg, first reported on Sunday.
There are eight active COVID-19 cases among staff at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, up one. There were 127 staff cases statewide — including 27 at Camp Hill — and 70 active inmate cases statewide. There are also two new inmate cases at the prison.
The number of cases at the Selinsgrove Center dropped according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). There were no cases among persons receiving services and fewer than five staff cases. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.