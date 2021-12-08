State Health officials recorded 8,724 new COVID-19 cases in the latest data released Wednesday, which pushed the state total to close to 1.8 million cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
It marked the seventh time in eight days with at least 6,000 new cases statewide. The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases stands at 7,890, the highest since early January.
State Health officials also reported 91 new COVID-related deaths. There were no deaths locally linked to the coronavirus.
In the Valley, there were 195 new infections, the eighth time in 10 days with more than 100 cases and the second-highest total this month. State Health officials recorded 117 new cases in Northumberland County, 38 in Union, 33 in Snyder and seven in Montour.
To date, 743 Valley residents have died of COVID-19 and there have been 32,429 infections in the Valley. Across Pennsylvania, there have been 1,799,753 COVID cases — including reinfections — since March 2020.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Wednesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide 79.83 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission and 1.58 percent are showing low levels, according to data reported Wednesday.
All 67 counties reported at least one new COVID case on Wednesday, including 1,290 in Philadelphia County and 767 in Allegheny County. Twenty-six counties had more than 100 new cases, including Northumberland.
Hospitalizations
Health officials reported 19 new hospitalizations Wednesday, the 16th time in 17 days there has been an increase in hospitalizations statewide. The DOH reported 4,317Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 896 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 11, and 503 — down 86 — were on ventilators.
There were 121 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 20 at Geisinger in Shamokin and 43 at Evangelical Community Hospital, down four.
There were 33 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital, and six at Geisinger-Shamokin, all level from Tuesday's reports.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 10 on ventilators, while Evangelical has eight, up two from Tuesday.
Of Evangelical’s 43 hospitalized COVID patients, 32 are not fully vaccinated, hospital officials said. Ten of the 12 patients in the ICU are not fully vaccinated as are six of eight patients on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
COVID-19 infections at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township dropped for the first time in four days on Wednesday. There were 54 inmate cases and 12 staff cases, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), a drop in one staff case. Statewide on Wednesday, there were 331 inmate cases — down nine — and 254 staff cases, up eight.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there are no active cases after the federal Bureau of Prisons cleared both inmate cases in the federal data since last week. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood and two staff and two more inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There were no prisoner or staff cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, again.
There were six staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS).
The Selinsgrove State Center is also reporting five active staff cases.