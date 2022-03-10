Statewide, there were 1,033 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the 12th day in a row with fewer than 1,300 new cases.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 955, the lowest total since early August. Across the Valley, there were 32 total cases recorded on Thursday, including 15 in Snyder County, nine in Northumberland and eight in Union County. It was the 14th consecutive day with fewer than 50 new cases across the four counties. There were no new cases added in Montour County, for the second day in a row.
The last time any Valley county went consecutive days without new cases was mid-August in Montour County.
DOH officials added 37 deaths to the state’s toll on Thursday. There were no deaths linked to the coronavirus in the Valley for the third consecutive day.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 32 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 26 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 27 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 28 percent over the last week, deaths were down 33 percent and hospitalizations were down 22 percent.
According to the new CDC guidance, all four Valley counties were seeing high community levels of COVID-19. Across Pennsylvania, 43 counties had low rates — up 27 from last week — 16 had medium and eight had high. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
Across Pennsylvania, 76.7 percent of adults 18 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. The CDC reported that 67.2 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 902 hospitalizations statewide, down 79 from Wednesday. It is the fewest number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals since Aug. 10, 2021.
Statewide, there were 159 in intensive care units (ICUs), level with Wednesday's report, and 90 were breathing using ventilators, down 10.
There were 52 patients hospitalized locally. There were 41 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and eight at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. It is the lowest total in the Valley since Aug. 24, 2021, when 50 patients were at the three hospitals.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 13 patients in the ICU and six on a ventilator. There were three COVID patients in the ICU in Shamokin.
At Evangelical, three patients were being treated in the ICU, none that were fully vaccinated, along with all eight COVID patients hospitalized.
Geisinger announced Wednesday changes to its visitation policies as COVID-19 cases decline. Hospitalized patients will now be allowed four designated visitors instead of only two. While patients are allowed to designate four visitors, only two will be allowed in the hospital room at a time, according to the new guidance.
Prisons, state facilities
There were are still six inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, the only cases at the three facilities in Allenwood. According to the Bureau of Prisons, there were also 16 staff cases at USP-Lewisburg. The numbers have remained unchanged since last week.
As of Thursday, there were no active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, according to the state Department of Human Services. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five cases among youth and fewer than five among staff. The DHS does not report numbers fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
There were three inmate cases and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 67 inmate cases — down six — and another 59 staff cases.