Pennsylvania's state health officials registered 1,376 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the smallest one-day increase in 2021.
The Department of Health also announced 11 new deaths, pushing the total since the pandemic began in March 2020 to more than 26,500.
In the Valley, there were nine new cases in Northumberland County, five in Snyder and two each in Montour and Union counties. The nine cases in Northumberland County marks the first time in 13 days with fewer than 10 new cases.
There were no new deaths in the Valley linked to COVID-19, the sixth day in a row with no deaths.
DOH officials say 62,758 COVID shots were administered on Saturday. There have been nearly 9.2 million shots giving in Pennsylvania since December and 3.8 million residents are fully vaccinated, including 61,867 in the Valley.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 6.6 percent, the third week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since March 19.
Hospitals
The state reported 1,924 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Sunday, level with Saturday's report. Of that total, 427 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down nine and 242 were being treated on ventilators, up five.
COVID hospitalizations also remained steady on Sunday with 69 total patients, including 48 at Geisinger in Danville, four at Geisinger-Shamokin and 17 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Twenty-five patients were being treated in the ICU — 19 in Danville, four at Evangelical and two at Shamokin — and five patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
On campus
Bucknell University reported 25 active cases, including 24 students, on campus, down four from Saturday's total. There was one positive test result on campus on Saturday according to the school's dashboard.
The university had 36 students in isolation, down five from Saturday.
Susquehanna University is reporting 20 active cases. The university does not update its totals on the weekend.
Prisons and state centers
There remains one active COVID-19 case at USP-Lewisburg in the latest data from the federal Bureau of Prisons. It remains the only active case at the four federal prisons in Union County.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are six active cases — one inmate case and five staffers; there are no new cases in Sunday's data release. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services and staffers at the Selinsgrove State Center on Sunday morning.
Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 248 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Thursday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.