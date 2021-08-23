Pennsylvania registered fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in a week on Monday, while the number of new cases in the Valley doubled over the previous day's data.
The Department of Health announced 1,846 cases on Monday, the lowest total since 1,446 were registered on Aug. 26. In the Valley, there were 29 new cases — up from 14 on Sunday — including 15 in Northumberland County and nine in Snyder County. Northumberland County has surpassed 10,000 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports both Northumberland and Snyder counties have high community transmission rates — more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week — in the latest seven-day window measured.
Union County is reporting four new cases while Montour County has one.
There were no deaths statewide or in the Valley linked to the coronavirus.
Pennsylvania has administered more than 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, 1,498 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 35 from Sunday. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by more than 360 over the past week.
Of those hospitalized, 410 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 19 from Sunday's report. There were 196 patients on ventilators, up 15.
Among 46 patients in Valley medical facilities — level with Sunday's report — there are 14 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, four at Geisinger-Shamokin and three at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Geisinger’s Danville location is also treating five patients on ventilators and there is one patient on a ventilator in Union County.
There were 31 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, eight patients are at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven at Evangelical. All numbers are level with Sunday's report.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,224 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases or deaths added to local data released on Monday.
In the latest state data, there have been 309 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-nine residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,064 residents and 271 staffers who have tested positive, along with 223 deaths.
In Snyder County, 141 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 22 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 270 resident and 58 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.
Prisons
The number of active cases at Valley prisons remained steady on Monday. There is still one active inmate case at USP-Lewisburg and one staff case at SCI-Coal Township in the latest data released from the federal Bureau of Prisons and the state Department of Corrections.
There are 38 cases among staffers in state prisons, according to the state Department of Corrections report level with Saturday’s report.
There are no inmate or staff cases at three federal prison facilities in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prisons. At USP Allenwood, 426 staffers and 1,626 inmates are fully vaccinated, an increase of 19 inmates over the previous day. At USP Lewisburg, 217 staffers and 585 inmates are vaccinated.
There are also active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the female juvenile detention center in Danville.
Both reports say there are less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the male juvenile detention center in Montour County. On Friday, the North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Danville reported less than five staff cases at the male facility and none at the female facility. But, as of Saturday, there were less than five staff cases at the female unit and none at the male unit.