The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to its lowest one-day total since late December on Tuesday, while the number of patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania with coronavirus symptoms increased for the first time in four days.
The Department of Health registered 13,459 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest increase since Dec. 28, 2021. The statewide total includes another 428 cases locally, including a record 202 cases in Union County.
In addition to Union County's increase, there were 141 new cases in Northumberland County, 53 in Snyder and 26 in Montour County. Tuesday marked the 14th time in 15 days with at least 100 new cases in Northumberland County.
The most recent update of cases from long-term care facilities shows 68 new cases since that data was updated late last week. According to data updated Tuesday afternoon, there are three new resident and five new staff cases at facilities in Montour County. In Northumberland County, there are a dozen new resident cases and 23 staff cases at facilities, while there are four new cases in Snyder County — one resident and three staffers. In Union County, there are eight new resident cases and 13 new staff cases.
There were no deaths among Valley residents linked to COVID, while there were 35 deaths recorded statewide.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Tuesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reports 99.57 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.25 percent — only 8 counties nationwide — are showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission. There are 12 counties nationwide that aren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 74.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. In Pennsylvania, CDC data show 92.5 percent of residents 18 and older have at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 7,188 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, up 23 from Monday's report.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also remained high — there were 1,115 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 13, and 689 were breathing using ventilators, down six
There were 182 patients hospitalized locally on Tuesday, down four.
There were 123 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 20 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 39 at Evangelical Community Hospital, up two.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 37 patients in the ICU — up two — and 25 on a ventilator. Shamokin had six in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were seven patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator. Of those totals, six of seven patients in the ICU and both patients on a ventilator were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials. Of the 39 hospitalized COVID patients at Evangelical, 26 were not fully vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
Active COVID cases at prisons in the Valley remained level on Tuesday, as they have over the past four days.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 140 active inmate cases and two staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, the same numbers as reported since Thursday.
At Allenwood, there were 130 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 8 inmate cases, even with the total reported Friday. There were seven inmate and one staff case at USP Allenwood, also the same since Friday.
There were 22 inmate cases and 29 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 844 inmate cases and 698 staff cases.
There were 33 staff cases and 11 resident cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, the same numbers as reported since Thursday.
There were 10 staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — there were positive cases among staffers at the boys unit and among residents in the boys and girls units, along with five cases among staffers in the girls unit, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). Infection totals at those facilities did not change since Friday.
DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.