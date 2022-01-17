The Department of Health recorded fewer than 20,000 cases for the first time since late December on Monday, but still recorded 15,744 cases, a total higher than the previous record set in December 2020 before the current surge.
On Sunday, the DOH registered the second-highest total of the pandemic with 33,266 cases. Monday's total follows a long-standing trend of lower reports on Mondays emerging from the weekend.
There had been at least 20,000 cases in Pennsylvania each day since Jan. 3.
There were no COVID-related deaths registered on Monday.
As of noon Monday, there were 7,165 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down more than 100 for the third day in a row. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units statewide increased in the latest report.
Locally, there were 174 new cases recorded on Monday, including 82 in Northumberland County, 47 in Union, 28 in Union and 17 in Montour.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Monday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reports 99.57 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission.
The CDC reports 0.25 percent — only 8 counties nationwide — are showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission. There are 12 counties nationwide that aren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 74.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. In Pennsylvania, CDC data show 92.5 percent of residents 18 and older have at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Danville school district officials announced over the weekend that all students in that district would return to school on Tuesday following a shift to remote learning in that district. Officials shut down all four schools through Monday's holiday. Milton Area shifted students at three schools to remote learning, reporting last week that its schools would also reopen Tuesday.
Danville has a mandatory mask policy in place. Lewisburg is the only other district in the area with a masking policy for students.
Hospitalizations
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also remained high — there were 1,128 in intensive care units (ICUs), up nine and 195 were breathing using ventilators, down 12.
There were 186 patients hospitalized locally on Monday, down one.
There were 129 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 20 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 37 at Evangelical Community Hospital, down one.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 35 patients in the ICU and 25 on a ventilator. Shamokin had six in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were seven patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator. Of those totals, all seven patients in the ICU and both patients on a ventilator were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials. Of the 37 hospitalized at Evangelical, 25 were not fully vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
Active COVID cases at prisons in the Valley remained level on Monday, as they have over the past four days.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 140 active inmate cases and two staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, the same numbers as reported since Thursday.
At Allenwood, there were 130 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases — even with Friday’s report. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 8 inmate cases, even with the total reported Friday. There were seven inmate and one staff case at USP Allenwood, also the same since Friday.
There were 22 inmate cases and 29 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 844 inmate cases and 698 staff cases.
There were 33 staff cases and 11 resident cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, the same numbers as reported since Thursday.
There were 10 staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — there were positive cases among staffers at the boys unit and among residents in the boys and girls units, along with five cases among staffers in the girls unit, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). Infection totals at those facilities did not change since Friday.
DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.