Pennsylvania has delivered more than 18 million COVID-19 vaccine doses according to the state Department of Health.
The milestone came on a day when state Health officials recorded 17,623 new cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 dropped to their lowest levels since the first week in January.
The statewide case includes 355 new cases in the Valley, the fifth day in a row with at least 350 new cases locally.
There were 183 new cases in Northumberland County, 72 in Union, 59 in Snyder and 41 in Montour County.
While there were no new COVID-related deaths in the Valley, there were 125 more deaths registered statewide.
January 2022 is the most infectious month of the pandemic in Pennsylvania with more than 500,000 total cases in 22 days. With nine days remaining, there have been 523,743 cases. December 2021 held the previous record when 299,504 new cases were reported.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Saturday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reported 99.72 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.50 percent — only 16 counties nationwide — were showing low levels. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission. There were 20 counties nationwide that aren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. In Pennsylvania, CDC data show 93 percent of residents 18 and older have at least one shot. Pennsylvania has administered 18,029,144 shots, including 2.9 million boosters.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 6,534 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 160 from Friday. It was the seventh time in eight days the number of COVID hospitalizations dropped.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms remained high — there were 1,040 in intensive care units (ICUs), and 642 were breathing using ventilators.
There were 182 patients hospitalized locally on Friday, down nine.
There were 127 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 20 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 35 at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 37 patients in the ICU and 20 on a ventilator. Shamokin had seven in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were nine patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Of those totals, seven patients in the ICU and both patients on a ventilator were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials. Of the 27 hospitalized COVID patients at Evangelical, 27 were not fully vaccinated.
Systemwide at Geisinger, 293 of 365 COVID patients hospitalized were not vaccinated. Of the 72 who were fully vaccinated, 51 had not had a shot in the last 180 days. Of the 70 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU, 61 are not fully vaccinated and 8 of the 9 who were fully vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days. Forty-one of the 45 patients on ventilators at Geisinger were not fully vaccinated, and the four that were vaccinated had not received a shot in at least 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at SCI-Coal Township remained steady on Saturday while there were a 20 new active inmate cases at the medium-security unit at the federal prison in Allenwood.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 79 active inmate cases — down five and six staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
At Allenwood, there were 145 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 47 inmate cases, up 20 and 39 over three days. There were 16 inmate cases — up three and one staff case at USP Allenwood.
There were 34 inmate cases and 41 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 1,608 inmate cases, up 112 since Friday, and 801 staff cases, up 101.
There were 44 staff cases and eight resident cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, an increase of 11 staff cases since the data was last updated.
There were 16 staff cases and at least four cases at Danville State Hospital, up six staff cases.