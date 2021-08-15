Pennsylvania state Health officials registered 2,188 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the fifth time in six days with more than 2,000 new cases.
There were also two dozen more patients with COVID symptoms in hospitals across the state. There were no deaths in statewide from the coronavirus.
The state's seven-day rolling is now 2,160 cases per day. On July 9, the seven-day average was 173. In early March, the rolling average was less than 2,500 before it spiked to more than 5,000 in mid-April.
After 28 cases were registered locally on Saturday, there were six cases on Sunday: Three each in Northumberland and Union countes.
There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in the Valley counties on Saturday for the 14th consecutive day.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, 1,064 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 24 from Saturday. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by 398 since last Saturday.
Of those hospitalized, 297 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), 32 more than reported Saturday. There were 128 patients on ventilators, up 6.
Out of the 32 patients in Valley medical facilities — the same number as reported since Friday — there are six patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville and one in the ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger’s Danville location is also treating four patients on ventilators.
There were 19 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, the same number as reported Friday. Seven patients are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital and six patients are being treated at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Prisons
There are two active cases at SCI-Coal Township, all staffers, according to the state Department of Corrections report. Statewide, there are 31 total staff cases — including the two at Coal Township.
There are 61 active inmate cases at state prisons — level with Saturday's report. Of that total, 27 are at SCI Phoenixville.
There is one active staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg as of Sunday morning, the same report as Friday. There are no inmate or staff cases at three federal prison facilities in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prisons. At USP-Allenwood, 424 staffers and 1,597 inmates are fully vaccinated. At USP-Lewisburg, 216 staffers and 523 inmates are vaccinated.
There are also active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the male juvenile detention center in Danville. Both reports say there are less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the female juvenile detention center in Montour County.