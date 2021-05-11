Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered another 2,300 COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths on Tuesday, both increases over reports from Monday.
While the new case count represents an increase over the weekend totals — where 2,399 cases combined Saturday and Sunday — the 2,385 new cases announced Tuesday are lower than any other daily total from last week.
In the Valley, there were 39 new cases, including 17 in Northumberland County, 12 in Union and 11 in Snyder. DOH officials removed one case from Montour County's total, which state officials have routinely done as it further investigates positive test results.
There were 57 deaths statewide attributed to the novel coronavirus, the highest total in five days. One of those deaths was in Northumberland County, the first in that county in May and the first in the Valley in a week.
DOH officials say 68,107 COVID shots were administered on Monday. There have been more than 9.3 million shots given in Pennsylvania since December and 3.9 million residents are fully vaccinated, including 62,421 in the Valley.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 6.6 percent, the third week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since March 19.
Hospitals
The state reported 1,751 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, down 47 from Monday. Of that total, 406 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down one, and 239 were being treated on ventilators, down two.
COVID hospitalizations also dropped in the Valley in Monday's release, with three fewer patients and 57 total, including 42 at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Seventeen patients were being treated in the ICU — 15 in Danville and one each in Shamokin and Evangelical — and seven patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators, up one from Monday's report.
Nursing homes
As of noon Tuesday, there had been 2,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. There were no new cases in the state's latest update released Tuesday. The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 73 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,050 resident cases and 262 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 269 resident cases and 52 staff cases at seven facilities.
On campus
There are 35 combined active cases across campuses at Bucknell and Susquehanna universities.
Bucknell University reported 17 active cases — all students — on campus Tuesday morning, down two from Monday's total. There were no positive test results on campus on Monday according to the school's dashboard, the second day in a row without a positive test.
The university had 24 students in isolation, down four from Monday. It is the lowest number of students in isolation since Jan. 30.
Susquehanna University is reporting 18 active cases as of Tuesday morning, level with Monday's report. Since the start of the spring semester, there have been 136 student infections and 21 staff cases.
Prisons and state centers
There remains one active COVID-19 case at USP-Lewisburg in the latest data from the federal Bureau of Prisons. It is the only active case at the four federal prisons in Union County.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are four active cases — one inmate and three staffers — down four from Monday's report. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services and staffers at the Selinsgrove State Center on Tuesday morning. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 248 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Thursday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.