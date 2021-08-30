Northumberland County registered 26 new COVID cases on Monday, the seventh day in a row with at least 20 new cases and part of an increase of 2,389 statewide.
The Department of Health registered more than 2,000 new cases for the 13th time in the last two weeks. There was one death linked to the coronavirus in Monday's data release. There were no new deaths locally.
In Northumberland County, there have been at least 10 new cases each day over the last two weeks. In August, there have been 427 cases in Northumberland County; there were 59 cases in the county in July.
On Monday, there were also five new cases in Union County, three in Snyder and two in Montour. In the latest update from the CDC, Snyder County is only one of Pennsylvania's 67 counties with substantial community transmission (50-99 cases per 100,000 people over last week), the other 66 have high levels of transmission (more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the past week).
Pennsylvania has administered more than 12.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 83,332 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, 1,800 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 32 from Sunday's report.
Of those hospitalized, 468 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down six from Sunday. There were 218 patients on ventilators, down three/
Among 57 patients in Valley medical facilities — up two from Sunday — there were 11 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, six at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating eight patients on ventilators.
There were 37 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, a dozen at Evangelical and eight patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Prisons
There were no active cases at federal or state prisons in Union and Northumberland counties according to the Department of Corrections and the federal Bureau of Prisons.
USP-Lewisburg and USP-Allenwood both remained into the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Monday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update. All 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.