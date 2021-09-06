Pennsylvania registered another 2,500 new COVID cases on Monday and the number of patients hospitalized with symptoms from the coronavirus approached 2,000 statewide.
The Department of Health announced 2,503 new cases on Monday, the 15th day in a row with at least 2,000 news cases. The total included 29 new Valley cases: 15 in Northumberland County, six in Snyder and four each in Montour and Union counties.
So far in August, Northumberland County has registered 215 cases. In June, Northumberland County registered 90 cases in 30 days; there were 46 cases in the county in July.
All 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties are seeing high levels of community transmission — more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state registered three deaths linked to the coronavirus on Monday. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to COVID.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, 1,963 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 36 from Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 471 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 33 from Sunday.
There were 225 patients on ventilators, down two.
Among 65 patients in Valley medical facilities — level with reports of the previous two days — there were 11 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, five at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating eight patients on ventilators.
There were 35 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, 21 at Evangelical and nine patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin, all level with Sunday's report.
Prisons, state facilities
There were no new cases at Valley prisons for the third day in a row after two new staff cases were registered Friday.
On Friday, the BOP reported one active staff case at USP-Allenwood and at the medium-security unit in Allenwood. The staff case at nearby USP-Lewisburg is also still active.
The U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Monday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update. The BOP returns 97 of 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
There were still two active staff cases at SCI Coal Township. Statewide there are 46 active inmate cases and 48 staff cases, including the two at SCI-Coal.
There are now active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center — the state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the NCSTU juvenile facility in Danville, there are active cases among residents and staffers in the boys unit and staff cases in the girls unit. All data remained the same on Sunday.