Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third time in four days on Wednesday as the state's average of new cases dropped to levels not seen since late March.
State health officials announced 2,597 new cases on Wednesday, including 56 cases in the four-county region. Wednesday's case total drops the state's seven-day rolling average to 3,020. March 22 was the last time the state's seven-day average for new cases was less than 3,000.
In the Valley, there were 28 new cases in Northumberland County, 13 in Union, 11 in Snyder and four in Montour. Northumberland County's total is the largest increase since April 23.
Statewide, there were 56 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the second day in a row with more than 50. There were no deaths in the valley linked to COVID according to state data.
According to the Department of Health (DOH), there were 76,139 vaccines administered on Tuesday, including 44,016 shots that gave residents full vaccine protection. To date, 58,634 Valley residents have received full vaccine protection. More than 8.8 million doses have been administered statewide and more than 3.6 million residents are fully vaccinated.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 7.6 percent, the second week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since March 26.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there had been 2,190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. In the latest data release, there are three new resident and one staff case in Northumberland County. There was also one death added to the Northumberland County's data in the state's county-specific database.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 73 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,054 resident cases and 265 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 267 resident cases and 50 staff cases at seven facilities.
Hospitals
The state reported 2,131 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, down 41. Of that total, 467 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 13, and 258 were being treated on ventilators, down five.
COVID hospitalizations dropped by one in the Valley on Wednesday with 63 total patients, including 46 at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 14 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Twenty patients were being treated in the ICU — 16 in Danville and four at Evangelical — and four patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
On campus
Susquehanna University reported another six new cases on Wednesday — with 15 new cases over the last two days. There are now 16 active cases on campus, all students. There have 146 total cases on campus this semester, including 125 students.
Bucknell University reported 33 active cases, including 31 students, on campus for the second day in a row. There were three positive cases on campus on Wednesday, the first positive cases on campus this week.
The university had 60 students in isolation, down four from Tuesday.
Prisons and state centers
There is still one active COVID-19 case at USP-Lewisburg in the latest data from the federal Bureau of Prisons. It remains the only active case at the four federal prisons in Union County.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are six active cases — all staffers — down two from Tuesday's report. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services and staffers at the Selinsgrove State Center on Wednesday morning, a number that has remained the same since the weekend.
Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 100 resident cases and 247 staff cases at the facility, the same numbers as reported since Saturday.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Monday. There were no staff cases reported as of Monday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.