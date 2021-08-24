The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania jumped back above 2,700 on Tuesday and the Valley recorded more than 40 new cases in a single day for the third time in eight days.
The Department of Health registered 2,795 cases in its latest data released on Tuesday, the seventh time in eight days with at least 2,000 new cases. There were 331 new cases in Philadelphia County and 263 in Allegheny County.
In the Valley, there were 42 new cases — up from 29 on Monday — including 20 in Northumberland County, nine in Union, eight in Snyder and five in Montour. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports both Northumberland and Snyder counties are seeing high community transmission rates — more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week — in the latest seven-day window measured. Montour and Union have substantial growth rates, between 50 and 99 cases.
Statewide, there were 22 deaths linked to the coronavirus, none in the Valley.
Pennsylvania has administered more than 12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, 1,534 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 36 from Monday. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by more than 400 over the past week.
Of those hospitalized, 427 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 17 from Monday's report. There were 195 patients on ventilators, down one.
Among 50 patients in Valley medical facilities — up four from Monday — there were 17 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, and three each at Geisinger-Shamokin and Evangelical Community Hospital.
Geisinger’s Danville location is also treating four patients on ventilators and there is one patient on a ventilator in Union County.
There were 36 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville — up five from Monday — seven patients are at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven at Evangelical.
Prisons
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township according to the latest data from the state Department of Corrections.
There are 36 cases among staffers in state prisons, according to the state Department of Corrections report, down two from Monday. There are 37 inmate cases, including 20 at SCI-Smithfield.
There are no inmate or staff cases at three federal prison facilities in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prisons. There remains one inmate case at USP-Lewisburg. At USP Allenwood, 426 staffers and 1,626 inmates are fully vaccinated, an increase of 19 inmates over the previous day. At USP Lewisburg, 217 staffers and 585 inmates are vaccinated.
Federal prisons in Union County are in the BOP's Level 2 operational level — moderate modifications — based on the facilities' COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from CDC, OSHA, DOJ, and established medical best practices. There are only seven prisons in the nation at level 2, while 91 are in level 3, the most restrictive. There are no prisons in level 1 as of Tuesday.
There are also active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the female juvenile detention center in Danville.
Both reports say there are less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the male juvenile detention center in Montour County. On Friday, the North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Danville reported less than five staff cases at the male facility and none at the female facility. But, as of Saturday, there were less than five staff cases at the female unit and none at the male unit.