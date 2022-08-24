The state Department of Health added more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the sixth consecutive week with at least 20,000 statewide. There were about 350 fewer cases across Pennsylvania this week than last week.
State Health officials registered 20,164 new cases in its latest update on Wednesday.
In the Valley, there were 287 new cases, ending a string of four consecutive weeks with at least 300 new cases locally. There were 28 new cases in Montour County, 173 in Northumberland, 37 in Snyder and 49 in Union County. All four counties registered fewer cases this week than last week.
Northumberland County is the only local county — and one of 14 statewide — with levels of community transmission. Montour, Snyder and Union counties are registering low levels.
There were two deaths recorded in the Valley — one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties — linked to the coronavirus. It was the first Snyder County death linked to COVID since the first week in July. Statewide, there were 102 COVID-related deaths last week, the fifth time in seven weeks with at least 100 deaths.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases nationally decreased by 12 percent over the last week, while deaths were up 2 percent. Hospitalizations were down 5 percent.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,289 hospitalizations statewide, up 21 from last week. There were 132 patients statewide being treated in the ICU, and 51 on ventilators, up 11.
There were 36 COVID patients in Valley hospitals.
Evangelical Community Hospital was treating four patients hospitalized with COVID-19. All four of the patients were vaccinated. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had 24 patients hospitalized, four in the ICU. At Geisinger-Shamokin there were four patients hospitalized.
Geisinger in Danville is treating one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
Federal prisons in Union County saw a drop in active COVID cases this week, while they remained steady at SCI-Coal Township, a state prison.
There were 50 combined cases at three federal facilities in Allenwood, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, down 43 from last week. There were 30 active inmate cases at the low-security unit, along with 19 active inmate cases at the low-security unit and one inmate case at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) inAllenwood. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg.
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg both remained at Level 2 COVID-19 restrictions, in the middle of a three-tier system. Nationwide, 69 facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions — down 10 from last week — 26 were at Level 2 and two were at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the Selinsgrove State Center, there were 44 cases, double last week’s total, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). There were 13 active cases among those residents receiving services and 31 among staff members, an increase in 21 staff cases since last week.
There were at least 24 new cases at the Danville State Hospital. DHS announced 13 resident and 12 staff cases this week. Last week, there was at least one staff case in Danville. The DHS does not release specific numbers if there are fewer than five cases.
At SCI-Coal Township the state Corrections Agency is registering 15 cases among inmates and eight among staffers. The inmate count is the second highest in the state behind SCI-Smithfield.