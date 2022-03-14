The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania and in the Valley continued to decline on Monday when the state Department of Health registered 247 new cases statewide.
It was the smallest one-day increase statewide since July 19, 2021. There were three cases in the Valley in the latest report — including no new cases in Snyder or Union counties — and just 20 cases over the past three days.
The three cases on Monday also marked the fifth time in nine days there were fewer than 10 new COVID-19 infections reported in the Valley. There were two cases in Montour County and one in Northumberland. Monday marked the first time since Sept. 17, 2021, Snyder County did not have at least one new case and first since Aug. 3, 2021, Union County did not report a new case.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 821, the lowest total since July 31, 2021.
DOH officials added six deaths to the state’s toll on Monday. No deaths in the Valley were linked to COVID-19
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 19 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 22 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 14 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 13 percent over the last week, deaths were down 358 percent and hospitalizations were down 24 percent.
According to the new CDC guidance, all four Valley counties were seeing medium community levels of COVID-19. No Pennsylvania counties have high community levels this week after 16 reported that level a week ago. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 777 hospitalizations statewide, down 18 from Sunday. It was the fewest number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals since Aug. 9, 2021.
Since Jan. 15, statewide hospitalizations are down 6,739.
Statewide, there were 109 in intensive care units (ICUs), down two, and 77 were breathing using ventilators, also down one.
There were 36 patients hospitalized locally. There were 29 patients at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had eight patients in the ICU and five on a ventilator. There is one COVID patient in the ICU in Shamokin.
At Evangelical, two patients were being treated in the ICU, none that were fully vaccinated, along with four of six COVID patients hospitalized.
Prisons, state facilities
There were still six inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, the only cases in the federal system in Union County.
As of midday Monday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five cases among youth and fewer than five among staff.
There were four inmate cases and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 57 inmate cases — the same number as reported since late last week — and another 54 staff cases.