Pennsylvania registered its most new COVID-19 cases since April on Thursday when the state Department of Health announced 3,451 new cases.
For the second day in a row, all 67 counties had at least one case. Thursday's total is the first time since May 4 there were more than 3,000 new cases and its the highest one-day total since the Department of Health announced 4,607 on April 30. The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases jumped to 2,263, its highest since mid-May.
Ten counties had at least 100 new cases, led by Allegheny County with 410 new. Philadelphia County added 366.
In the Valley, there are 47 new cases, the highest total since May 7. In the Valley, there are 20 new cases in Northumberland County, 13 in Snyder and 12 in Union, while two were added to Montour County for the second day in a row. Over the past three days, there have been 65 new cases in Northumberland County while Snyder County has had at least 10 new cases for three days in a row.
Statewide, Health officials announced 22 deaths were linked to COVID-19, the third day in a row with more than 20. There were no new deaths registered in the Valley.
More than 11.9 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide and 5.85 million residents are fully vaccinated, including 81,842 in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, 1,307 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 32 from Wednesday. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by 192 over the past three days.
Of those hospitalized, 338 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), six more than reported Wednesday. There were 160 patients on ventilators, up five.
Out of the 42 patients in Valley medical facilities — down three from Wednesday's report — there are 11 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, three at Evangelical Community Hospital and two at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger’s Danville location is also treating six patients on ventilators, up one from Wednesday.
There were 28 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, down two. Eight patients are being treated at Evangelical and seven at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,224 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. In Thursday's release, there is one new resident case in Union County. The state did link one death in a Northumberland County home to COVID.
In the latest state data, there have been 309 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-nine residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,064 residents and 271 staffers who have tested positive, along with 223 deaths.
In Snyder County, 141 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 22 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 270 resident and 58 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.
Prisons
There is one active inmate case at USP-Lewisburg and one staff case SCI-Coal Township in the latest data released from the federal Bureau of Prisons and the state Department of Corrections.
There are 39 cases among staffers in state prisons, according to the state Department of Corrections report, up two from Wednesday. There are 25 inmate cases statewide, down nine from Tuesday.
There are no inmate or staff cases at three federal prison facilities in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prisons. At USP Allenwood, 426 staffers and 1,607 inmates are fully vaccinated. At USP Lewisburg, 217 staffers and 575 inmates are vaccinated.
There are also active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the male juvenile detention center in Danville.
Both reports say there are less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the female juvenile detention center in Montour County.