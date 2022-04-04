The number of new COVID-19 cases has increased slightly nationally and across Pennsylvania over the last week according to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University.
According to recent reports, the number of cases nationally us up one percent over the past week, while the case count is up five percent in Pennsylvania.
On Monday, the state Department of Health posted 305 new COVID infections, the fifth day in a row the number of new cases has dropped across the commonwealth.
There haven’t been 1,000 or more cases in a single day statewide since March 17. In the Valley, there were six new infections: Four in Northumberland County and one each in Snyder and Montour.
There was three death linked to COVID-19 statewide, including one in Snyder County.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the fourth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. Nationally, there were 17 counties with high levels of COVID, 146 with medium and 3,057 with low. In Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Susquehanna and Bradford counties had medium COVID levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, hospitalizations were down eight percent and deaths were down 16 percent last week. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases is up five percent, while the number of deaths were down 35 percent and hospitalizations were down 8 percent.
The CDC reported 77.1 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.6 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 417 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down three from the weekend's reporting.
46, there were 70 in intensive care units (ICUs), up seven from the weekend, and 45 were breathing using ventilators.
There were 14 patients hospitalized locally. It is the fewest hospitalized locally since Aug. 9, 2021
There were 12 patients at Geisinger in Danville, two at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and none at Geisinger Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had four patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
As of midday Monday, there were no active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, level with recent reports at the facility. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services or staff members. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were no reported cases among youth or staff at the boys or girls facilities.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there is one active staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 14 inmate cases and another 28 staff cases. Five prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Monday morning, while 16 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There was one new inmate case at USP-Lewisburg.
As of Sunday morning, there were 57 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 24 were at Level 2 and 17 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.