COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania increased on Tuesday as did the number of patients hospitalized with the symptoms of the coronavirus.
The Department of Health recorded 4,021 new cases in its latest data report, including 80 more cases in the Valley. After dipping below 2,500 hospitalizations over the weekend — for the first time since September — the number of COVID patients hospitalized increased to more than 2,600 again on Tuesday.
Locally, the 80 new cases marks the largest increase in four days. There were 38 cases in Northumberland County, 23 in Union, 15 in Snyder and four in Montour. It was the 14th consecutive day Northumberland County has had at least 30 new cases.
Fourteen Pennsylvania counties had at least 100 new cases. Sixty-six of 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Philadelphia County was seeing substantial transmission rates, the only county not seeing high growth.
Nationwide, 70.2 percent of counties have high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.2 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 72.5 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are now scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
There have been more than 14.2 million doses administered statewide, including 954,000 booster shots.
DOH officials recorded 77 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday, the largest increase in a week as the state nears 32,000 COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 2.611 patients hospitalized statewide for COVID, up 52 since Monday.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 589 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down two, and 353 were being treated on ventilators, up four.
According to data provided by the state, there were 108 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were 25 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating one, both down from Monday's report.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 67 COVID-19 positive patients, down three. There were 30 patients at Evangelical and 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 18 of 30 patients were not vaccinated, including seven of eight patients in the ICU and the one patient on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at state and federal facilities in the Valley remained steady on Tuesday.
The federal Bureau of Prisons announced two new cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood on Saturday, but none since. Two inmates and one staff member have tested positive. There was also an active inmate case at the medium-security location. There were no active cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood or USP Lewisburg.
There are four active COVID-19 cases among staff at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township. There were 109 staff cases statewide, up two from Monday. There were 56 active inmate cases statewide — up four — but none at Coal Township.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) reported no increase in cases at the Selinsgrove Center. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services and five staff cases, down six. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were less than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no resident cases. There were less than five staff cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no youth cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.