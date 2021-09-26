State Health officials registered another 4,247 COVID cases on Sunday, marking the sixth consecutive day with at least 4,000 new cases.
There were 61 new cases in the Valley, including 32 in Northumberland County, 13 in Union and eight each in Montour and Snyder counties.
In September, there have been 1,052 new infections in Northumberland County, more than what was reported in May, June, July and August combined (1,009) or in September and October of last year combined (904).
The state also reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, including one in Northumberland County, the eighth in the last six days.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
State health officials reported more than 12.6 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 2,691 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 14 from Saturday. On July 13, the number of COVID patients hospitalized was 243. It has increased every week since, surpassing 2,000 patients on Sept. 7.
Of those hospitalized, 660 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — down two — and 351 were being treated on ventilators, level with Saturday's report.
Among 96 patients in Valley medical facilities, there were 23 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 12 patients on ventilators.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 54 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 27 patients at Evangelical and 15 at Geisinger-Shamokin, an increase of two in Shamokin.
According to Evangelical hospital, 24 of the 27 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There were six active cases at the prisons in Union County, all level with Saturday's reports. At the medium-security unit in Allenwood, there was one staff case, and there were four active staff cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There was also an inmate case at the low-security unit in Allenwood, first reported Friday. There were no active cases at USP Lewisburg.
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the Bureau of Prison’s (BOP) Level 3 of COVID modifications on Sunday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The BOP reported 95 of 98 federal prisons were in Level 3 modifications.
The state Department of Corrections reported a new inmate case at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Sunday, one of 107 in the state and the only inmate case in the local prison. There are 66 inmate cases at SCI Chester, down six from Friday. There was also a new staff case at SCI Coal, increasing the number of active infections to nine. Statewide, there were 130 staff cases — an increase of 10 over Friday — including 29 at SCI Cambria.
There were still active COVID-19 cases among persons receiving services and staff members at the Selinsgrove Center. The state’s report still included less than five cases among residents and 8 staff cases, the same numbers as reported Saturday. The state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there were no cases among residents at the boys and girls units. Both units had less than five staff cases.
New staff cases, less than five, were reported at the Danville State Hospital on Sunday..