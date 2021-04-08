The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania increased for the third day in a row on Thursday, with the state Department of Health officials announcing 4,746 new cases, the highest total this week.
It was the fifth time in seven days with more than 4,000 new cases. There were 55 new cases in the Valley, including 47 combined in Northumberland and Union counties. There were 29 new cases in Northumberland County while Union County reported 18 new cases.
There were also five new cases in Snyder County and three in Montour.
Statewide, there were 42 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus statewide, the third day in a row with more than 37 deaths. There was one new death in Northumberland County, the 338th in that county and 536th in the Valley. It was the first death in the Valley linked to the novel coronavirus in five days.
The state has administered 5,905,787 vaccine doses with 2,125,826 residents fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 35.4% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 14th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
Pennsylvania's early warning dashboard also shows the state's positive test rate increased to 9.4 percent over the past week, up from 7.6 percent last week.
Hospitalizations
There are now 2,451 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, up 26 from Wednesday's report. There were 517 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 33 from Wednesday, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators rose by 14 to 245.
At Valley hospitals, 83 patients were hospitalized — 20 in ICUs and five on ventilators — up 10 from Wednesday. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 66 patients. The Danville campus is treating 15 patients in the ICU and five on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there is two patients, both being treated in the ICU. At Evangelical, the number of admitted patients increased to 15, while three are being treated in the ICU.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,000 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
On campus
At Bucknell University there are 20 active cases, up one from Wednesday, including 16 among students. There was one positive test on campus on Wednesda. There are 76 students in isolation, up 15 from Wednesday.
At Susquehanna University, there were five active cases, two students and three staffers, with two new staff cases since Wednesday. Since Jan. 21, there have been 103 cases on campus, including 87 among students.
Prisons and state centers
There are now five total active cases at prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg, which has just one active inmate case.
There was one inmate case at both the Allenwood Low- and Medium-Security facilities. At USP Allenwood, there were two employee cases and no inmate cases. One inmate has died from COVID-19 at the facility, the only federal inmate death related to COVID in the Valley.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were nine active cases, level with Wednesday's report. The state Department of Corrections reports one inmate case and eight employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
There are less than five cases among people receiving services and employees at the Selinsgrove State Center and less than five people have died. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. There have been 331 cumulative cases at the facility, 231 of them among workers.
There are also fewer than five cases among workers and clients at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 79 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of noon Thursday, there have been 2,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley. There was one new resident case in Montour County in the latest release
In Montour County, there have been 293 resident cases along with 71 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,034 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive.
In Union County, there have been 264 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.