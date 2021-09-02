The state Department of Health registered 4,816 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including another 54 cases in the Valley.
More than half of the Valley's cases were again Northumberland County, where DOH officials announced 28 new cases. It was the 10th consecutive day with at least 20 new cases in the county. There were also 13 new cases in Snyder County and 10 in Union County. It was the third day in a row both counties had at least 10 new cases.
Montour County registered three new cases.
Thursday's statewide total included 952 cases out of Philadelphia County. The state did not add to the county's total in Wednesday's report. There were 460 new cases registered in Allegheny County, while Montgomery County (211) also had more than 200 new cases in Thursday's report. Cameron County was the only one in the state without a new case.
After the state did not register any deaths linked to the coronavirus on Wednesday, it announced 90 deaths on Thursday. There were no new deaths in the region tied to the virus.
Statewide, 12,221,940 total doses of COVID vaccine have been administered. In the Valley, 83,786 people are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, 1,858 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 23 from Wednesday.
Of those hospitalized, 481 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down one from Wednesday. There were 229 patients on ventilators, down six.
Among 74 patients in Valley medical facilities — up two from Wednesday — there were 14 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating six patients on ventilators, while Evangelical had one.
There were 45 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, 20 at Evangelical and nine patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin; both Geisinger and Evangelical added one COVID patient since Wednesday.
Colleges
There are six new active cases at Bucknell University according to the school’s online dashboard. As of Wednesday morning, the school is reporting nine active cases, including six students. There are 6 students in isolation. The dashboard was not updated on Thursday morning.
The university reports that 97.3 percent of all students are vaccinated along with 81.7 percent of staffers.
At Susquehanna, there remains one active case on campus. The University last updated its dashboard on Aug. 26.
Prisons, state facilities
There were no new active cases at State Correctional Institution (SCI) Coal Township or federal prisons in Union County after three cases were registered on Tuesday. There were still two active staff cases at SCI Coal Township and one staff case at USP-Lewisburg according to the Department of Corrections and the federal Bureau of Prisons.
The U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Thursday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update. All 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
There are now active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center — the state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient. At the NCSTU juvenile facility in Danville, there are active cases among residents and staffers in the boys unit and staff cases in the girls unit.