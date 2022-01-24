Pennsylvania recorded fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since late December as state data continued a trend of smaller increases on Mondays.
The Department of Health registered 9,331 new cases on Monday, the first time since Dec. 26, 2021 with fewer than 10,000 cases. The state also recorded 22 COVID-related deaths, including a Union County resident.
Monday marked the fourth consecutive day the new case count has declined.
Locally, there were 196 new cases registered on Monday, the first time since last Monday there were fewer than 200 cases added. There are 97 new cases in Northumberland County, 53 in Union, 26 in Snyder and 20 in Montour.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 statewide continued their decline on Monday, with 90 fewer patients being treated for the virus.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Monday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.78 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.12 percent — only 16 counties nationwide — were showing low levels. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission. There were 5 counties nationwide that aren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. In Pennsylvania, CDC data show 93.4 percent of residents 18 and older have at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 6,249 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 90 from Sunday. It was the ninth time in 10 days the number of COVID hospitalizations dropped.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms remained high — there were 992 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 34 from Sunday's report, and 612 were breathing using ventilators, down 13.
There were 182 patients hospitalized locally on Monday. There were 128 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 21 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 33 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, down two.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 32 patients in the ICU and 23 on a ventilator. Shamokin had seven in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were eight patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator. Of Evangelical's COVID patients, 20 of 33 were not fully vaccinated, along with five of eight in the ICU and both on ventilators.
Systemwide at Geisinger, 293 of 365 COVID patients hospitalized were not vaccinated. Of the 72 who were fully vaccinated, 51 had not had a shot in the last 180 days. Of the 70 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU, 61 are not fully vaccinated and 8 of the 9 who were fully vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days. Forty-one of the 45 patients on ventilators at Geisinger were not fully vaccinated, and the four that were vaccinated had not received a shot in at least 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at SCI-Coal Township and the federal prisons in Union County remained steady.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 79 active inmate cases and six staff infections, the same numbers as reported Saturday, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
At Allenwood, there were 145 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases for the second consecutive day. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 47 inmate cases, which is up 39 since Jan. 20 but unchanged from the weekend's report. There were 16 inmate cases and one staff case at USP Allenwood.
There were 34 inmate cases and 41 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 1,608 inmate cases and 801 staff cases, the same numbers as reported since Saturday.
There were 44 staff cases and eight resident cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, the same figures as reported by the state Department of Human Services on Saturday. There were 16 staff cases and eight client cases at Danville State Hospital, an increase of at least four client cases. No youth cases were reported at the boys or girls North Central Secure Treatment Units. There were less than five staff infections at the girls unit and no staff cases at the boys unit.
The state Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.