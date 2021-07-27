State health officials registered 986 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while the number of patients hospitalized with symptoms of the coronavirus increased by more than 30 for the second consecutive day.
The Department of Health confirmed 986 new cases in its latest data release, the highest total since May 28. Locally, there were six new cases, including five in Northumberland County. There was also one new case in Union County. There has been one other day in July where a Valley county had at least five new cases in a single day (Snyder County, July 3).
Philadelphia County recorded 156 new cases and Allegheny County had 96 new infections in the latest update.
There were no new COVID-19 related deaths in Valley counties reported for the sixth consecutive day. Statewide, DOH officials registered four deaths linked to the coronavirus.
According to state data, more than 5.65 million Pennsylvania residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 78,617 in the four Susquehanna Valley counties.
Hospitalizations
There were 430 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, an increase of 32; over the past two days, the number of patients hospitalized statewide has increased by 68. Of those patients, 97 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), an increase of 11. There were 43 patients on ventilators, down four.
In the Valley, nine patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities. All nine patients are at Geisinger's main campus in Danville, including five in ICUs and two om ventilators. There are no COVID patients being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital or Geisinger-Shamokin according to state data. All local numbers remained level from Monday.
Prisons
There are two active staff cases at federal and state prisons in the Valley, including one each at USP-Allenwood, USP-Lewisburg. The state Department of Corrections reports Tuesday there are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township, which was reporting one staff case.
At State prisons across the state, there are 21 inmates in state prisons who have tested positive — up one from Monday — including 9 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are 30 active staff cases at state prisons, also up one.
According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, 424 staffers and 1,571 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 216 staffers and 566 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. There are now five more inmates at local prisons — three at Allenwood and two at Lewisburg — who are fully vaccinated since Monday's update. Across the nation, 202,942 inmates are fully vaccinated. Only eight other federal prisons have as many inmates as USP-Allenwood.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or youth detention facilities in Montour County.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,217 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. In Monday's report, there were no new cases in Valley facilities.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-seven residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 267 resident and 57 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.