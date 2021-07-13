Pennsylvania health officials registered the largest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases in nearly a month on Tuesday when the Department of Health announced 334 new cases statewide.
It marked only the second time in July that more than 300 new cases were registered in a single day and is the highest total since 453 cases were registered on June 15.
Locally, health officials registered two new cases, one in Montour and Snyder counties.
There were no new deaths in the Valley linked to the novel coronavirus. Since June 28, only two Valley residents' deaths have been linked to COVID-19. Statewide, there were nine deaths linked to the coronavirus,
The virus has killed 27,759 Pennsylvania residence, including 604 in the Valley since the state Department of Health started tracking the virus in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
There were 243 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania according to Tuesday's report, down 13, and the fourth consecutive day with a decrease. Of those patients, 55 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up six from Tuesday. There were 33 patients being treated on ventilators, one more than the previous day.
In the Valley, there were 10 patients being treated in hospitals — down one from Tuesday — including nine at Geisinger in Danville, and one at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger was treating three patients in its ICUs at its main hospital in Danville, according to state data, including two on ventilators.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There have been no new nursing home cases in the Valley for more than two weeks, including in Tuesday's release.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.
Prisons
There are still two active cases at prisons in the Valley — both staff cases — with one at SCI-Coal Township and one at USP-Lewisburg.
Across the state, there are also 44 inmates in state prisons who have tested positive across the state, including 23 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. Both are increases over Tuesday's report. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township. There are still 29 active staff cases at state prisons.
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Sunday, the same number as reported for more than a month.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 421 staffers and 1,551 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 216 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. Across the nation, 200,420 inmates are fully vaccinated.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or youth detention facilities in Montour County.