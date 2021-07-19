The Pennsylvania Department of Health registered nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases over the previous two days as the number of patients hospitalized with symptoms of the novel coronavirus also continued to rise.
The Department of Health announced 212 new cases on Monday after updating its total with 386 new cases on Sunday. There have been at least 200 new cases in each of the last seven days. On Sunday, there was one new case in both Montour and Northumberland counties. There was one new case in Northumberland County in Monday's release.
There were also three deaths linked to COVID on Monday statewide.
In the Valley, there was one new COVID case on Monday and no deaths.
The virus has killed 27,795 Pennsylvania residents, including 606 in the Valley since the state Department of Health started tracking the virus in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
There were 274 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania according to Monday's report, up 14 from Sunday. Of those patients, 49 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down five. There were 33 patients being treated on ventilators, also down two
In the Valley, there were 10 patients being treated in hospitals, up two from Sunday. That total includes nine at Geisinger in Danville and one at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger was treating four patients in its ICUs at its main hospital in Danville, according to state data, including three on ventilators, up one from the weekend.
Prisons
There are still two active cases at prisons in the Valley — both staff cases — with one at SCI-Coal Township and one at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg. There was no change in the local case count over the weekend.
Across the state, there are also 25 inmates in state prisons who have tested positive — level from the weekend reports — including 13 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township. There are 31 active staff cases at state prisons — level with Sunday's report — including the one at SCI-Coal Township.
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Thursday, the same number as reported for more than a month.
One staff member at USP-Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 421 staffers and 1,562 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 216 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. Across the nation, 202,074 inmates are fully vaccinated. Vaccination figures at Allenwood and Lewisburg remained unchanged from Sunday's report. Only eight other federal prisons have as many inmates as USP-Allenwood.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or youth detention facilities in Montour County.