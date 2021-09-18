Pennsylvania Health officials registered more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row on Saturday.
The state Department of Health data — which is tabulated through midnight the previous day and released around noon each day — showed 5,617 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In the Valley, there were 111 new cases, the third time in four days with at least 100 in the four-county region. It marked the first time since January with more than 100 cases in the Valley three times in four days.
The 111 new cases Saturday give the Valley a total of 701 in the last seven days. On Saturday, there were 58 new cases in Northumberland County, 28 in Snyder County, 20 in Union and five in Montour.
Statewide, there were 33 new COVID-19 deaths, the fifth day in a row with at least 30 deaths. There was one death in Montour County linked to COVID,
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. High transmission means a county has reported at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 2,337 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, level with Saturday's report.
Of those hospitalized, 589 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), and 283 were being treated on ventilators.
Among 74 patients in Valley medical facilities, there were 14 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, four at Evangelical and none at Geisinger-Shamokin. All were the same numbers as reported Friday.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 8 patients on ventilators, as many as were reported Friday. Evangelical had three patients on ventilators for at least the third consecutive day.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 43 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 19 patients at Evangelical and 12 at Geisinger-Shamokin. According to Evangelical hospital, 18 of the 19 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.
On campus
Susquehanna University, which updated Friday for the first time since Sept. 9, reported seven active student cases and one active employee case. All of the student cases were new.
There were 13 active cases at Bucknell University on Friday morning, according to the school’s online dashboard, the same number as reported on Wednesday. Eleven of the cases were among students and 11 students are in isolation.
Bucknell is reporting 94.1 percent of its campus community is fully vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There are five cases at the prisons in Union County, down one from Friday. At the medium-security unit in Allenwood, there were two staff cases, and there was one active inmate and two staff cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There are no active cases at USP-Lewisburg.
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Saturday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The BOP reports 94 of 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
The state Department of Corrections reported five active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Saturday, level with Friday's report. There were 120 inmate cases statewide, an increase of 5, including 85 at SCI Chester, but none at SCI Coal Township. There are 98 staff cases statewide — an increase of 11. There are five new staff cases at SCI-Coal.
There were still active COVID-19 cases among persons receiving services and staff members at the Selinsgrove Center on Saturday. The cases were both listed as less than five. The state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there were no cases among residents at the boys or girls units. Both units had less than five staff cases.
No active cases were reported at the Danville State Hospital.