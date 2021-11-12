Pennsylvania registered more than than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row Friday, the first time in a month that has happened.
The Department of Health (DOH) announced 5,555 cases on Friday, including 81 in the Valley. Statewide, there were 18 COVID-related deaths, the lowest total registered in five days.
Locally, there were 81 new cases, giving the Valley the lowest total in three days. There have been at least 80 new cases in each of the past four days in the region.
On Friday, DOH officials recorded 54 cases in Northumberland County, a dozen in Snyder, 10 in Union and five in Montour.
There were no deaths registered locally.
Both Bucknell and Susquehanna universities were reporting seven active cases on campus, according to their dashboards.
Four of Bucknell's cases were among students. There have been five positive tests this week and two students were in isolation.
At Susquehanna, five of seven cases were students. Susquehanna had seven positive cases this week.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Philadelphia County saw high growth levels of community transmission over the past week after substantial growth in recent days.
Nationwide, 68.96 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.45 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 72.8 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
There have been more than 14.3 million doses administered statewide, including more than 1 million booster shots and 11,000 shots to children ages 5-11.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 2,609 patients hospitalized statewide for COVID, the same number the DOH reported on Thursday.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 597 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down three, and 337 were being treated on ventilators, down eight.
According to data provided by the state, there were 106 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Friday, up one from Thursday. There were 25 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating three, up one.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 67 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 28 patients at Evangelical — up one — and 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Nineteen of Evangelical's 28 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated the hospital reported Friday, including five of seven in the ICU and two of three on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at state and federal prisons in the Valley remained level on Friday.
Three inmates and one staff member have tested positive at the low-security federal prison in Allenwood. There was also an active inmate case at the medium-security location. There were no active cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood or USP Lewisburg.
There were seven active COVID-19 cases among staff at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, level with Thursday's report. There were 127 staff cases statewide and 70 active inmate cases statewide.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) reported no increase in cases at the Selinsgrove Center. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services and five staff cases, down six. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were less than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no resident cases. There were less than five staff cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no youth cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.