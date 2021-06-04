The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania increased for the third consecutive day on Friday, but the state registered fewer than 1,000 new cases for the seventh day in a row.
State health officials announced another 703 cases as the rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 646, the lowest since September 2020.
The last time Pennsylvania health officials registered fewer than 1,000 cases for seven consecutive days was the first week in September.
Among the state count were 19 new cases in the Valley, including six each in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. There was one new case in Montour County according to Friday's data release.
Statewide, health officials said 30 deaths were linked to COVID, the third day in a row with at least 30 fatalities. There are no new deaths in the Valley for the third consecutive day, according to state data.
As of midday Friday, nearly 10.7 million vaccines had been administered in the state, including more than 4.8 million that provided full protection to residents. On Thursday, 111,581 vaccines were administered in the state. In the Valley, 72,929 people — about 37.5 percent — are fully vaccinated, according to state data.
According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 58.7% of its entire population and 54.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71.4% have received their first dose.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations dropped again in Friday's midday report. There were 850 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with COVID-19, down 50 from Thursday's report. There were 200 residents in intensive care units (ICUs), down a dozen. There were 120 being treated on ventilators, down five.
In Valley hospitals, 34 patients were hospitalized — down one from Thursday's report — including 12 in ICUs and three on ventilators. Geisinger in Danville was treating 27 patients, Geisinger Shamokin was treating four, and Evangelical Community Hospital was treating three. There were eight patients in ICUs at Geisinger, one at Geisinger Shamokin and three at Evangelical. Geisinger was the only hospital with patients (three) being treated on ventilators.
Nursing homes
Across the Valley, there have been 2,212 total positive cases at long-term care facilities. The state does not track active cases, only cumulative cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. There were no new cases in the state’s data release on Friday, the third day in a row with no new cases or deaths.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident and 74 staff cases, which have accounted for 43 deaths. In Northumberland County, 268 staff and 1,063 resident cases have been confirmed. State data show 220 people have died in county facilities.
In Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive, with 21 deaths. In Union County, 272 residents and 56 staffers have been infected. Forty-three deaths have been linked to long-term care facilities in the county.
Prisons and state centers
There are still two active staff cases in state and federal prisons in the Valley and no inmate cases according to the most recent data from the state Department of Corrections and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Both SCI-Coal Township and USP-Lewisburg have one active staff case as of Friday morning.
Statewide, there are 80 active cases — 35 inmates and 45 staffers — at 24 state prisons.
At USP-Allenwood, 413 staffers and 1,328 inmates are fully vaccinated, while 211 staffers and 505 staffers are USP-Lewisburg are vaccinated.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, a reduction in the number of cases at the center. The state Department of Human Services does not report exact figures if there are fewer than five cases. There are also no active cases at two juvenile detention centers in Montour County.
There are still than five staff cases at the Danville State Hospital and no client cases. Fewer than five clients have died at the facility due to COVID-19.