Pennsylvania's Department of Health has reduced the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that had been administered by about 500,000, saying the numbers were duplicates.
The figures, released Friday evening without explanation, also showed an increase of about 60,000 in the number of people who are counted as fully vaccinated.
The numbers include 66 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. They do not include Philadelphia, which is its own vaccine jurisdiction.
For all 67 counties, the percentage of people 18 and over who are vaccinated was 61%, up slightly with the change in data.
Asked about the changed figures, a Department of Health spokesperson said agency staff had been working to link both first and second doses to individual residents.
As a result, they were removing duplicated data that resulted from providers using software that did not include a unique patient identifier or uploading duplicate data, or people getting first and second doses from different providers.
The data now more accurately reflects the number of people who have received the first of a two-dose vaccine, the spokesperson said.
Friday's data showed just under 11.3 million total vaccine doses, down from Thursday's figure of 11.8 million. State data show a reduction in 10,521 fewer vaccines administered in the Valley in Friday's update.
New Monday
Statewide, there were 133 new cases registered on Monday, the second day in a with fewer than 200 new cases after three days in a row with at least that many. There was
Locally, health officials registered two new cases, one in Northumberland and Union counties. Over the past week, there have been 15 total cases in the Valley.
There were no new deaths in the Valley linked to the novel coronavirus. Since June 28, only two Valley residents' deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
The virus has killed 27,750 Pennsylvania residence, including 604 in the Valley since the state Department of Health started tracking the virus in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
There were 256 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania according to Monday's report, down 11, and the third consecutive day with a decrease. Of those patients, 49 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down nine from Sunday's report. There were 32 patients being treated on ventilators, a decrease of seven from Sunday.
In the Valley, there were 11 patients being treated in hospitals — down 11 from the weekend's totals — including nine at Geisinger in Danville, and one each at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger was treating two patients in its ICUs at its main hospital in Danville, according to state data, including one on a ventilator. Geisinger Shamokin's lone patient was being treated in an ICU.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There have been no new nursing home cases in the Valley for more than two weeks, including in Monday's release.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.
Prisons
There were no new COVID cases at SCI-Coal Township after the Department of Corrections announced the first new case at the prison in more than two weeks late last week. There was one staffer who tested positive, one of 33 statewide. There are also 41 inmates who have tested positive across the state, including 20 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township.
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Sunday, the same number as reported for more than a month.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 421 staffers and 1,551 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. Across the nation, 200,420 inmates are fully vaccinated.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or youth detention facilities in Montour County.