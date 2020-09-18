COVID-19 testing clinics will be set up in Centre and Columbia counties beginning next week as the state Department of Health monitors an increase in cases in both counties.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Friday the DOH is working closely with Centre County, which has had more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in September, mostly among Penn State students.
The DOH has signed a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) to provide testing in communities in need across Pennsylvania. AMI will be deploying teams to perform the community testing.
“Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 1,109 cases in Centre County and 173 cases in Columbia County, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Dr. Levine said. “These testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate and quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
While the number of COVID cases has leveled off at Bloomsburg University, the school has had 333 cases since students began arriving on campus last month. Bloomsburg switched to remote learning in late August.
Testing for Columbia County will be done at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, W. Fort McClure Blvd., Bloomsburg, PA, 17815.Centre County testing is scheduled for the Nittany Mall, 2633 E. College Avenue, State College, PA, 16801.
According to a release from the DOH, "up to 500 registered patients can be tested per day. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is at no cost to those being tested. Patients are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary, but a photo-ID or insurance card is required. Registration will also be completed on-site."
Individuals who are tested should self-isolate while they await test results.
The schedule for testing in both counties is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days:
- Friday, September 25
- Saturday, September 26
- Tuesday, September 29
- Wednesday, September 30
- Thursday, October 1
- Friday, October 2
- Saturday, October 3
In addition, Dr. Levine said her department will offer assistance to Centre County officials contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the county.
“I have directed my staff to assist Centre County in identifying localized containment and mitigation efforts to reduce the spread and facilitate communications between large employers, county officials and local governments,” Dr. Levine said. “This group will work together to develop strategic recommendations tailored to this specific area to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The department is setting up "focused meetings with the county representatives and municipality partners independently. Once these meetings are held, joint meetings will occur with all partners to determine the best steps to assist the county in the work they are doing to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus in their jurisdiction."