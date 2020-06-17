Drive-thru COVID-19 testing began today at three Valley Walmart stores that are now screening pre-registered patients.
Nine new test sites were named Monday by Gov. Tom Wolf's office, including the Walmarts in Coal Township and Selinsgrove. It was announced last week the Lewisburg location would also begin offering tests this week.
The Valley testing sites will be open for approximately two hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings each week.
This morning, about a half-dozen vehicles were lined up at the Selinsgrove Walmart around 8 a.m. for testing. Two testers dressed in personal protective equipment, including face shields, stood near carts of supplies to conduct the tests.
Beginning Wednesday, these sites will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 to 9 a.m. to test up to 50 registered patients daily. Registration is required one day in advance. There is no COVID-19 testing inside Walmart stores.
“In conjunction with Gov. Tom Wolf and the Secretary of Health, Walmart is expanding COVID-19 testing across the commonwealth,” the company said in a news release. Quest Diagnostics and Walmart are working with the department to provide no-cost testing for residents living in areas where there are fewer testing sites, according to a release from Gov. Tom Wolf.
Residents who want to be tested must pre-register at www.MyQuestCOVIDTestPA.com to receive an appointment window.