Fifty-nine Pennsylvania counties saw more COVID-19 cases this week than last week, according to the state Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
Across the state, there were 2,819 more new cases compared to the previous seven-day window ending Thursday. There were 7,051 new cases in the last week compared to 4,232 the previous week.
The incidence rate increased from 33.1 to 55.1 statewide and testing positivity rate increased from 3.9% to 5.4%.
In the Valley, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties all saw increases in cases, incidence rate and testing positivity rate.
Montour (from two new cases to 12) and Snyder (from 3 to 13) saw significant increases in cases. Montour had the third-largest decrease in hospitalizations week to week at -2.8 patients per day. Montgomery County had the largest increase in the state at 28.4 more patient admissions per day.
Union County's confirmed cases decreased from 15 to 14 and the county also saw slight declines in incidence rate per 100,000 residents (33.4 to 31.2) and percent positivity rate (2.5% to 2.0 percent). Union was one of seven Pennsylvania counties to see a decrease in confirmed cases.
Statewide, there were 137.5 more average daily hospitalizations than the previous week.
State Health officials stopped releasing updates on the Early Warning Dashboard at the end of June. At that point, all four Valley counties had low rates of community transmission.
With two new cases this week, Montour County’s incidence rate is now 11.0 cases with a positive test rate of 1.4 percent, below the state rate.
In Northumberland County, there were six new cases for the second week in a row. The positive test rate increased from 1.3 to 2.2 percent.
Snyder County’s three new cases added up to an incidence rate of 7.4 cases, while its positive test rate also dropped from 2.5 to 2.2 percent. It was similar trends in Union County, where three cases led to an incidence rate of 6.7 cases and the positive test rate dropped from 1.3 to 0.6 percent.