BEAVERTOWN— More than 150 people filled the sanctuary at Beavertown God's Missionary Church Easter Sunday evening for a "Beavertown Revival."
The guest speaker was visiting Pastor Chris Cravens, who preached at four separate services over three days this week, culminating in two services — one morning and one evening — on Sunday.
Those who felt uncomfortable in crowds due to COVID could listen to the service outdoors via a car radio simulcast, said Pastor James Plank.
The weather cooperated. The cool early spring evening brought out a large crowd of worshippers. About 70 cars filled the spacious parking lot outside the church.
"We are truly blessed," Plank said, as he welcomed familiar faces and friends into the sanctuary.
Plank noted how his church had been among the first to offer drive-in services, which started last year during the worst days of the COVID pandemic.
"It's wonderful to see such large crowds this morning, and now this evening," he said. "We still have offered outdoor services, but people are just happy to be together indoors."
Easter Sunday began at a 6:30 a.m. with a sunrise service at the Mt. Pisgha Altar
Caitlin Moyer came to the Sunday evening service with her daughters, Mary, 6, and Hannah, 8.
"I'm here with my friends from Beavertown," said the Selinsgrove resident. "This is such a beautiful church. And I wanted to hear pastor Cravens."
The Joe Carey family offered music during the Easter evening gathering.