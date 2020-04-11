There are now more than 21,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania today with 1,676 new cases pushing the statewide total of 21,655. There are also now 90 cases in the four Valley counties.
State health officials also confirmed another 78 deaths statewide. There are no new deaths in the Valley — which has seen just one total — while the state total has reached 494.
There are 98,498 patients who have tested negative to date.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. Statewide, 2,218 people are hospitalized and 623 patients are on ventilators. Four ventilators are being used on coronavirus patients, three in Montour County and in Union according to state data.
Northumberland County now has 31 cases, up two with the latest data release. Montour County remains steady at 29, while Snyder County increased four to 16 and Union County added two more confirmed cases.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;
- 29% are aged 50-64; and
- 21% are aged 65 or older.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.