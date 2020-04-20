State health officials announced 948 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania on Monday, the first time since April 1 the state has not had at least 1,000 new cases.
In addition to the new cases — which pushes the statewide total to 33,232 — the Department of Health announced another 92 deaths. There have been 1,204 coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania since mid-March.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|New cases
|Deaths
|Negative tests
|March 16
|76
|13
|0
|670
|March 17
|96
|20
|0
|n/a
|March 18
|133
|36
|1
|1187
|March 19
|185
|53
|1
|1608
|March 20
|268
|83
|1
|2574
|March 21
|371
|103
|2
|3766
|March 22
|479
|108
|2
|4964
|March 23
|644
|165
|6
|6595
|March 24
|851
|207
|7
|8643
|March 25
|1,127
|276
|11
|11193
|March 26
|1,687
|560
|16
|16441
|March 27
|2,218
|531
|22
|21016
|March 28
|2,751
|533
|34
|25254
|March 29
|3,394
|649
|38
|30,061
|March 30
|4,087
|693
|49
|33,777
|March 31
|4,843
|756
|63
|37,645
|April 1
|5,805
|962
|74
|42,427
|April 2
|7,016
|1,211
|90
|47,698
|April 3
|8,420
|1,404
|102
|53,695
|April 4
|10,017
|1,597
|136
|60,013
|April 5
|11,510
|1,493
|150
|66,261
|April 6
|12,980
|1,470
|162
|70,874
|April 7
|14,559
|1,579
|240
|76,719
|April 8
|16,239
|1,680
|309
|82,299
|April 9
|18,228
|1,989
|338
|87,374
|April 10
|19,979
|1,751
|416
|93,040
|April 11
|21,655
|1,676
|494
|98,498
|April 12
|22,833
|1,178
|507
|102,057
|April 13
|24,199
|1,366
|524
|105,593
|April 14
|25,345
|1,146
|584
|108,286
|April 15
|26,490
|1,145
|647
|111,094
|April 16
|27,735
|1,245
|707
|113,735
|April 17
|29,441
|1,706
|756
|117,932
|April 18
|31,069
|1,628
|836
|122,896
|April 19
|32,284
|1,215
|1,112
|126,570
|April 20
|33,232
|948
|1,204
|129,720
The 948 new cases is the lowest since the state announced 962 on April 1. There had been 18 consecutive days of at least 1,000 cases — with a high of 1,989 on April 9 — before Monday. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There are eight new confirmed cases in the Valley and 177 total: Six in Northumberland County and one each in Snyder and Union counties. Northumberland how has 73 cases, Montour has 48 and Snyder and Union each have 28.
There have been 129,720 negative tests throughout Pennsylvania, including 3,745 in the Valley.
“As we start to see the number of new COVID-19 cases decrease across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”