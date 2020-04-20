COVID-19 file

State health officials announced 948 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania on Monday, the first time since April 1 the state has not had at least 1,000 new cases.

In addition to the new cases — which pushes the statewide total to 33,232 — the Department of Health announced another 92 deaths. There have been 1,204 coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania since mid-March.

Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases

Date Total cases New cases Deaths Negative tests
March 16 76 13 0 670
March 17 96 20 0 n/a
March 18 133 36 1 1187
March 19 185 53 1 1608
March 20 268 83 1 2574
March 21 371 103 2 3766
March 22 479 108 2 4964
March 23 644 165 6 6595
March 24 851 207 7 8643
March 25 1,127 276 11 11193
March 26 1,687 560 16 16441
March 27 2,218 531 22 21016
March 28 2,751 533 34 25254
March 29 3,394 649 38 30,061
March 30 4,087 693 49 33,777
March 31 4,843 756 63 37,645
April 1 5,805 962 74 42,427
April 2 7,016 1,211 90 47,698
April 3 8,420 1,404 102 53,695
April 4 10,017 1,597 136 60,013
April 5 11,510 1,493 150 66,261
April 6 12,980 1,470 162 70,874
April 7 14,559 1,579 240 76,719
April 8 16,239 1,680 309 82,299
April 9 18,228 1,989 338 87,374
April 10 19,979 1,751 416 93,040
April 11 21,655 1,676 494 98,498
April 12 22,833 1,178 507 102,057
April 13 24,199 1,366 524 105,593
April 14 25,345 1,146 584 108,286
April 15 26,490 1,145 647 111,094
April 16 27,735 1,245 707 113,735
April 17 29,441 1,706 756 117,932
April 18 31,069 1,628 836 122,896
April 19 32,284 1,215 1,112 126,570
April 20 33,232 948 1,204 129,720

The 948 new cases is the lowest since the state announced 962 on April 1. There had been 18 consecutive days of at least 1,000 cases — with a high of 1,989 on April 9 — before Monday. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There are eight new confirmed cases in the Valley and 177 total: Six in Northumberland County and one each in Snyder and Union counties. Northumberland how has 73 cases, Montour has 48 and Snyder and Union each have 28.

There have been 129,720 negative tests throughout Pennsylvania, including 3,745 in the Valley.

“As we start to see the number of new COVID-19 cases decrease across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

